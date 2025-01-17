BINGO! Lucky player scoops huge £50K jackpot at Mecca Bingo Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bingo player got 2025 off to a great start by winning an amazing £50,000 at Mecca Bingo in Wakefield.

The lucky winner scooped the jackpot on the Thursday evening session on January 2, playing on the National Bingo Game.

The player, who wishes to remain anonymous, had taken friends along to the club for their first time and was showing them the ropes when he landed the amazing sum at the venue on Westgate Leisure Park.

The £50k jackpot is triggered when a player matches all the numbers on their ticket and claims ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

The win marks the second New Year in a row that Mecca’s Wakefield club has made a player £50,000 better off, with another regular landing the jackpot in the same week in 2024.

Julie Mellor, who was the duty manager on the night, said: “We were so shocked when the claim came in so early in the game.

"The winner initially thought they’d won a few hundred pounds, so when we checked his ticket and told him that he’d won the £50,000 jackpot he was in shock.

“His friends were so excited and everyone in the club was cheering and clapping. I kept checking he was ok but all he wanted was a pint to calm his nerves.

“It’s the biggest jackpot that I’ve given away. It’s an amazing feeling!”

Mel Kassim, general manager, Mecca Bingo Wakefield, celebrates the announcement of another £50k winner at his club

Mel Kassim, general manager of Mecca Bingo Wakefield, added: “We’re always thrilled for our winners but the £50k National Bingo Game jackpot is a real cause for celebration!

"It’s the second New Year in a row that Mecca Wakefield has had such a big win, and it’s a fantastic way to start January!”