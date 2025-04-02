Birthday bonanza! Aldi to treat shoppers across West Yorkshire who share its birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is celebrating its 35th anniversary in the UK with a unique giveaway for shoppers in West Yorkshire who share the same birthday.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket, which opened its first UK store on April 5, 1990, is inviting anyone born on April 5, irrespective of the year, to claim a £35 Aldi voucher – the perfect birthday treat!

Whether it is used to stock up on groceries, grab some household essentials, or even indulge in its fan favourite Cuthbert Cake, the voucher is Aldi’s way of saying "Happy Birthday" to shoppers in honour of this shared milestone.

To enter, simply send an email to [email protected] then 35 shoppers will be selected at random to receive the prize and winners must be able to provide valid proof of their birth date upon selection.

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 35 years of Aldi in the UK and believe that everyone should have access to an Aldi store nearby.

"As we mark this milestone and reflect on how much Aldi has grown since its very first store opening, we wanted to ensure our celebrations were shared with those across Britain who have been on this journey with us.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal shoppers by making their birthdays extra special this year. We hope our birthday twins enjoy this small gift from us and have a fantastic celebration."

The competition will run from today, Wednesday April 2, to Friday, May 2.

For full terms and conditions, click here.