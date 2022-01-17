Birthday Toy Appeal: How The Ridings Shopping Centre hopes no child will go without a birthday gift and how you can help

The Birthday Toy Appeal is open all year round, with toys and gifts being donated to the centre ready to be given to those in need.

But unfortunately, there are many who face that sadness in Wakefield.

Now, as a continuation of the Ridings Shopping Centre's popular and successful Christmas Toy Appeal, it's hoped the good people of Wakefield will help them make sure every child has a present to open on their big day.

Working with Wakefield Street Kitchen, Groundwork Yorkshire and Break the Silence, donated toys and gifts will be distributed to children on their birthday.