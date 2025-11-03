Blanket of poppies unveiled at Normanton Town Hall for Remembrance Day

Hundreds of people across the town and beyond have been busy knitting poppies that have then been stitched together to create a blanket of poppies to attach to the town hall railings to mark the season of Remembrance.

The community project is the brainchild of Normanton town councillors, Alison Bones and Carol Appleyard and was inspired by similar projects at Selby Abbey and Christ Church Halton in Leeds.

Alison said, “It’s been wonderful to see how far this project has spread, reaching old and young, working in their own homes to create something that unites this town in commemoration and remembrance of all those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re excited to see it displayed for all to see for Remembrance.”

Kits for knitting the poppies have found their way into community groups, residential homes as well as individual households And the results - over 1,000 poppies - have then been collected and carefully stitched together by Alison, Carol and their team of volunteers to create several big community poppy blankets to cover the town hall railings and a special post box topper which now adorns the post box in the middle of town.

The volunteers were given a helping hand on Saturday by cadets from the Yorkshire North and West E Company Rifles – based in Normanton – who were in town selling poppies.

The poppy blankets and post box topper will be on display at Normanton Town Hall and the post box until November 15.

1 . Knitting Hundreds of people across Normanton and beyond have been busy knitting poppies. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Community The poppies have been stitched together to create a blanket to attach to the town hall railings. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Project The community project is the brainchild of Normanton Town Councillors, Alison Bones and Carol Appleyard Photo: a Photo Sales

4 . Remembrance More than 1,000 poppies have been collected and carefully stitched together. Photo: s Photo Sales