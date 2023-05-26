Following Pontefract in Bloom’s gold win at the Yorkshire in Bloom competition last October, the community organisation is reaching out to the businesses, families, and groups for their backing to make the town centre vibrant with summer flowers.

There are over 30 planters that need sponsorship, including 16 spectacular tiered planters and eight square planters, which the group estimates will cost around £7,000 to install and maintain.

The planters and baskets will be fully installed by early June, and businesses with brackets may also receive hanging baskets.

Helping to bring some flower power to Pontefract: Pictured, from the left, Councillor Darren Byford, Claire Askham and Dr Colin White from Pontefract in Bloom.

Dr Colin White, chair of Pontefract in Bloom, said: “we rely on receiving grants from the council and sponsorship from local businesses and individuals to provide the floral displays each year.

"We anticipate that the total cost for delivering Pontefract in Bloom this year will be nearly £7,000 - to make the town look good for visitors and business, as well of course, as helping us all to feel happier.

"This year there are over 30 planters in the town centre needing sponsorship, including 16 spectacular tiered planters and two Jubilee planters.”

Planting and watering services will be provided by First Impressions Nurseries, based in Ackworth.

Colourful scenes: There are 30 planters available for sponsorship.

And sponsors’ names will be displayed on the planters and publicised on social media.

Businesses will be also provided with a window sticker to show their sponsorship and sponsors also have the satisfaction of having contributed our town’s enhancement. Sponsorship varies from £69 to £280.