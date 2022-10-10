The town scooped gold at the respected Yorkshire in Bloom contest narrowly missing out on being the best in the Large Town category.

West Yorkshire neighbours Mirfield in Bloom pipped Pontefract to the title while Harrogate in North Yorkshire took home Best Overall City.

But speaking about the success Colin White, Chair of Pontefract in Bloom, said: "We believed that we had the best chance of gold since Pontefract started entering Yorkshire in Bloom several years ago. The judges visited in July on the hottest day of the extreme heat wave, and our impression was that the visit had gone well.

“Pontefract in Bloom is really pleased with this achievement. It’s all down to the hard work and commitment of community volunteers, park rangers, our partnership with Wakefield Council who provided funding along and the support of local businesses."

Councillor Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, who supported Pontefract in Bloom, added: "We are delighted to have provided our support to this remarkable community effort and I hope it encourages more people to make the trip to this lovely town, to see the displays.”

Following rigorous judging throughout the county in July, the winners were announced at the Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster last Thursday.

Yorkshire in Bloom is a charity incorporated organisation that regionally represents the Royal Horticultural Society's 'Britain in Bloom.'

A spokesperson from the organisation said: “The very nature of Yorkshire in Bloom encourages and develops community spirit and civic pride whilst promoting responsibility for planting, cleanliness and maintenance.

This can boost the local economy through increased tourism, stimulates voluntary work and cooperation between community groups, and is a means to address issues such as sustainability, recycling, minimising waste and energy conservation.”

Marks are awarded and related to standards of gold, silver gilt, silver and bronze, with the five best winners overall being invited to participate in the national 'Britain in Bloom' competition.

Submissions for next year's awards open on November 1.

Team Harrogate took home Best Overall City with it's beautiful displays.