Pontefract is in full bloom this summer

Pontefract in Bloom, one of the old rowing boats in Pontefract Park turned into a planter.

The group has delivered 14 tiered planters and 11 square planters with a profusion of blooms. Members also supported the planting of the St Giles’ Church flower beds, two flower beds in the Valley Gardens, two in Pontefract Park and the new installation of four old row boats at the lakeside in Pontefract Park.

First Impressions Nurseries, Ackworth planted the planters and is providing the watering services for the summer season as well as providing 45 hanging baskets for town centre businesses.

The flower beds are all planted and maintained by volunteers; a collaboration of Pontefract in Bloom with the Friends of Pontefract Park, Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens and St Giles’ Church.

Pontefract town centre is a riot of colour this sumer

More than 5,000 plants were required for these displays, at a cost of £5,000 for plants, planting, and watering services.

Pontefract in Bloom is supported by Wakefield Council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund, Wakefield District Housing and 49 sponsors: businesses, individuals, and families.

Wakefield Council Street Scene Services provided the old row boats and installed them.

Dr Colin White, chair of Pontefract in Bloom said: "We planted them with busy lizzies and geraniums which have given an impressive display,