A blue plaque to commemorate the work of a woman who devoted her life to progressive causes will be installed at Wakefield Cathedral.

Mabel Norton, born at Bagden Hall, Scissett, lived through two world wars, and, despite the constraints of social convention and the church, was at the forefront of social change.

She devoted her time, energy and skill to work within the Church of England and the Mothers’ Union.

Norton also worked within her community as a quiet advocate for the rights of disabled war veterans, child evacuees and young women struggling to find their place in a post-war world.

From left to right, Sarah Cobham, Olivia Young, Jacqui Milnes, Debbie Waller, from the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project

Dream Time Creative director Sarah Cobham said: “We are absolutely delighted that our creative heritage team have been able to raise the funds to pay for this blue plaque.

"At just over £800 per plaque getting a permanent legacy to women who have contributed so much to our city's heritage, is full of barriers, financial ones notwithstanding.

“The Round Our Way Team have thoroughly enjoyed giving heritage walks to over 200 people in the last year to raise the funds for Mabel's blue plaque and we are really grateful to everyone who has bought a ticket for one of our walks to enable this to happen.”

The Forgotten Women of Wakefield project has researched and presented the story of Norton’s life.

She is the 36th woman in the city honoured by a blue plaque.

When she became secretary of Wakefield Diocesan Mothers’ Union in 1900, it was already well established under the presidency of Constance Margaret Eden, whose contributions to the movement are honoured in a plaque installed in Wakefield Cathedral in 1906.

Norton worked hard her entire life to increase membership and, by the time she resigned at the age of 83 in 1961, she had recruited a further 11,000 members – up from 1,000 by the time of Eden’s death – ensuring the progressive activities of the union were supported by over 12,000 families across the district.

Ms Cobham said that Norton never allowed herself to get caught up in politics, but chose to focus quietly on the practicalities of helping children, girls and young women who were suffering because of poverty, prosecution and economic inequality.

She said the Wakefield branch had a reputation for speaking out about and campaigning on issues directly affecting women, such as poverty, unemployment, sanitation and education.

One such campaign encouraged men to become involved in the lives of their families.

During World War II, from 1941 onwards, 1,000 babies and small children at the mercy of the London blitz found homes, sanctuary and safety from the bombs, thanks to Norton’s organisational skills, wide network and the Yorkshire Aunties Scheme.

She organised medical, social, emotional and economic care and security for some of the county’s most vulnerable children.

Norton herself adopted a three-year-old girl, Barbara Butler, who grew up, along with two other evacuees, at Bagden Hall, and attended Wakefield Girls’ High School.

The plaque will be on display alongside interactive information sheets, a short talk by Susan Hawksley, a short play by the team and creative activities in The Big Room of Westgate Studios from 5pm on September 25, before its installation at the cathedral.