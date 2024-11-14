Blue plaque to honour pioneering electrical engineer Mabel Lucy Matthews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blue plaque honouring the life and achievements of a pioneering electrical engineer who championed the role of women in the industry has been unveiled in Wakefield.

The events marked 100 years since Mabel Lucy Matthews co-founded the Electrical Association for Women (EAW), an organisation set up to promote the benefits of electricity in the home.

Matthews was born in the city in 1879 and lived at Elm Street, College Grove, before moving with her family to Cheshire.

In 1901, she married Richard Matthews but was widowed in 1909.

Pam Judkins, president of Wakefield Historical Society, Kevin Trickett MBE, president of Wakefield Civic Society, Dr Katie Carpenter, lecturer in public history at Leeds University, Prof Graeme Gooday, professor of history of science and technology

She worked for a paper maker’s engineering company during World War One.

In the 1920s she worked in the electrical department of the Consolidated Pneumatic Tool Company Ltd and became an expert on electric drills.

She went on to become managing director of the company at a time when it was unusual for women to work in engineering as many companies looked to employ men returning from war.

In 1922, she delivered a lecture on electric drills to the Women’s Engineering Society, of which she was an associate member.

Mabel Lucy Matthews co-founded the Electrical Association for Women (EAW), an organisation set up to promote the benefits of electricity in the home.

Matthews recognised the importance of domestic electricity and how it would transform the lives of women in the home.

She also realised that householders, particularly women, would need to be informed and reassured about the safety of domestic electricity supply and electrical appliances.

Matthews suggested the creation of an electrical association for women to the Institution of Electrical Engineers.

As well as promoting the use of domestic electricity, the proposed association would also help to create jobs for women across the industry.

Mabel Lucy Matthews was born in Wakefield in 1879 and lived at Elm Street, College Grove. A children's playground now stands where her home used to be.

The suggestion was rejected but a similar proposal made to the Women’s Engineering Society proved more fruitful.

On November 12, 1924, an initial meeting of what would become the EAW was held in London.

The meeting was attended by many women’s organisations, including the Girl Guides and the Headmistresses’ Association.

The EAW set up branches around the country.

A Leeds and West Riding branch was formed in 1928 and a Wakefield branch in 1953.

Matthews died in 1970.

The plaque was unveiled at the West Yorkshire History Centre at an event organised by Wakefield Historical Society to coincide with the centenary of the EAW.

Guest speakers Prof Graeme Gooday and Dr Katie Carpenter, both from the University of Leeds, shared their research into Matthews’ achievements and the history of the organisation.

They said: “The EAW and its parent organisation, the Women’s Engineering Society, were incredibly important for supporting women’s work in electrical engineering from the interwar period.

“This was a vital time for developing women’s rights and employment opportunities after some women received the vote for the first time in 1918.

“We are delighted that Mabel Matthews’ role in establishing this ground-breaking organisation is being recognised with this blue plaque”.

The plaque will be displayed on Lightwaves Leisure and Community Centre, on York Street, which overlooks the site where the houses on Elm Street used to stand.

Kevin Trickett, president of Wakefield Civic Society, said “We were delighted to receive a nomination to erect a blue plaque to Mabel Lucy Matthews.

“Women are under-represented in blue plaques nationally yet have played such an important part in shaping society, taking on increasingly prominent roles, particularly since the late 19th and early 20th century onwards.

“We hope to receive more such nominations in the future.

“However, receiving a nomination is one thing – finding the funds to cover the cost of the plaque and gaining permission to erect the plaque on a suitable building are also key parts of the process.

“I am grateful to Dr Phil Judkins, secretary of Wakefield Historical Society and also a member of Wakefield Civic Society, for making a generous donation to cover the cost of this plaque.

“I would like to thank the Lightwaves trustees for giving permission for the plaque to go on their building.”

Dr Judkins said: “Despite many advances, women today still do not have complete equality.

“Imagine the challenges a century ago when Mabel was born in modest circumstances here in Wakefield.

“Through work and determination, she succeeded in the man’s world of engineering and helped make home and workplaces both safer and more equal for all – a magnificent legacy.”