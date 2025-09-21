Blue plaque unveiled at Featherstone Rovers to celebrate the club’s history

A new blue plaque has been unveiled at Featherstone Rovers to celebrate the club’s history thanks to a Wakefield Council Culture Grant.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plaque unveiling is part of the Rugby Boots and Mining Roots project which highlights the powerful connection between mining and rugby league in Featherstone and the wider area.

Known as ‘The Colliers’, Featherstone Rovers symbolises the pride and identity of mining communities, where rugby league is more than a sport, it is a way of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through storytelling, workshops, and creative activities, the project will preserve and share the memories, voices, and memorabilia that define this heritage.

Left to right: Paul Cartwright, Chair – Pontefract Civic Society, Ian Hardman, Head of Foundation – Featherstone Rovers Foundation, Coun Appleyard, Amanda Courtman, Volunteer Coordinator – Featherstone Rovers Foundation

It will engage local people, especially those less involved in traditional heritage projects, and highlight underrepresented contributions, including women’s roles in rugby league.

Activities include oral history sessions, creative writing and poetry workshops and art and craft events.

A digital exhibition will be hosted at the National Coal Mining Museum and Millennium Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By capturing these stories, the project aims to inspire pride, strengthen community connections, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "I know that the community is incredibly proud of the club and its history. To be able to connect people from different generations and backgrounds to explore this heritage is brilliant.”

Amanda Courtman, Heritage Officer at Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said: “Thanks to this generous Culture Grant from Wakefield Council, we are proud to celebrate our rich heritage with the installation of a

blue plaque, a symbol of our club's history and lasting impact on the community and rugby league.”