Blue plaque unveiled at Featherstone Rovers to celebrate the club’s history
The plaque unveiling is part of the Rugby Boots and Mining Roots project which highlights the powerful connection between mining and rugby league in Featherstone and the wider area.
Known as ‘The Colliers’, Featherstone Rovers symbolises the pride and identity of mining communities, where rugby league is more than a sport, it is a way of life.
Through storytelling, workshops, and creative activities, the project will preserve and share the memories, voices, and memorabilia that define this heritage.
It will engage local people, especially those less involved in traditional heritage projects, and highlight underrepresented contributions, including women’s roles in rugby league.
Activities include oral history sessions, creative writing and poetry workshops and art and craft events.
A digital exhibition will be hosted at the National Coal Mining Museum and Millennium Stadium.
By capturing these stories, the project aims to inspire pride, strengthen community connections, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "I know that the community is incredibly proud of the club and its history. To be able to connect people from different generations and backgrounds to explore this heritage is brilliant.”
Amanda Courtman, Heritage Officer at Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said: “Thanks to this generous Culture Grant from Wakefield Council, we are proud to celebrate our rich heritage with the installation of a
blue plaque, a symbol of our club's history and lasting impact on the community and rugby league.”