Body found in search for missing Ossett man Donald Grant

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:26 BST
Police searching for 87-year-old Donald Grant who was reported missing from Ossett have found a body.

The body was found yesterday (Tuesday, October 1) in the Notton area.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Grant was reported missing on Sunday.

The body of missing man Donald Grant ws discovered yesterday.The body of missing man Donald Grant ws discovered yesterday.
He was caught on CCTV leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive in Ossett, on Thursday, September 26.

Members of the public are thanked for their assistance in sharing the appeal and providing information to the police.

