Body found in search for missing Ossett man Donald Grant
Police searching for 87-year-old Donald Grant who was reported missing from Ossett have found a body.
The body was found yesterday (Tuesday, October 1) in the Notton area.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
Mr Grant was reported missing on Sunday.
Members of the public are thanked for their assistance in sharing the appeal and providing information to the police.