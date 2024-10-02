Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police searching for 87-year-old Donald Grant who was reported missing from Ossett have found a body.

The body was found yesterday (Tuesday, October 1) in the Notton area.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Grant was reported missing on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of missing man Donald Grant ws discovered yesterday.

He was caught on CCTV leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive in Ossett, on Thursday, September 26.

Members of the public are thanked for their assistance in sharing the appeal and providing information to the police.