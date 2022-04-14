Body found in search of missing Castleford woman, Helen Mills
Police searching for missing Castleford woman Helen Mills have been informed by colleagues in North Yorkshire about a body recovered from a river.
By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:44 pm
North Yorkshire Police received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in the River Aire in the vicinity of Ings Lane, Kellington, near Selby, shortly after noon yesterday.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Helen Mills, who was reported missing from home on March 4, have been informed and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.
Helen, 39, failed to return home after leaving her house at 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 2.