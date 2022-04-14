Body found in search of missing Castleford woman, Helen Mills

North Yorkshire Police received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in the River Aire in the vicinity of Ings Lane, Kellington, near Selby, shortly after noon yesterday.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Helen Mills, who was reported missing from home on March 4, have been informed and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.