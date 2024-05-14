Body of a man found in a property in Hemsworth - during missing person enquiries

Police in Wakefield have found a body in Hemsworth during enquiries for a missing person appeal.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 3.45pm yesterday (Monday) the body of a man was found in a property in Hemsworth.

“The body has yet to be formally identified but was found by officers conducting enquiries to locate Lee Rainey, 49, who was the subject of a previous missing person appeal.

"His family have been updated and are being supported by officers.”