Body of a man found in a property in Hemsworth - during missing person enquiries
Police in Wakefield have found a body in Hemsworth during enquiries for a missing person appeal.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 3.45pm yesterday (Monday) the body of a man was found in a property in Hemsworth.
“The body has yet to be formally identified but was found by officers conducting enquiries to locate Lee Rainey, 49, who was the subject of a previous missing person appeal.
"His family have been updated and are being supported by officers.”
Enquiries are in their early stages, but the death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
