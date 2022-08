police received a report of a body in the water in Bridge Road.

A police spokeswoman said: "At 9.43am today, police received a report of a body in the water in Bridge Road.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Emergency services attended and confirmed the body was that of a woman.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene."