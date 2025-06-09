This celebration of brass banding highlights its important links to mining heritage and coalfield communities, demonstrating the ability of brass bands to unite people and provide a creative outlet for miners.

On Saturday, the family event welcomed visitors for a day of entertainment, activities, history as well as delicious food and drink.

The exciting competition involved competing bands delivering a six-minute march followed by a 20-minute entertainment set.

Visitors enjoyed brass band classics, film tunes, singalong anthems, and much more – all within the iconic surroundings of the museum’s original colliery buildings.

This year’s event featured performances from Emley Brass Band, Maltby Miners Welfare Band, Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band; Thurlstone Brass Band, Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band, and Grange Moor Brass Band.

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band were crowned Best March, Best Musical Performance , Best Soloist - Joe Clarbour and Best Overall.

Here’s a few photos from the day:

