Bold as Brass contest returns to the National Coal Mining Museum

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
The Bold as Brass contest returned to the National Coal Mining Museum for England Saturday showcasing the extraordinary talents of brass bands from across the region.

This celebration of brass banding highlights its important links to mining heritage and coalfield communities, demonstrating the ability of brass bands to unite people and provide a creative outlet for miners.

On Saturday, the family event welcomed visitors for a day of entertainment, activities, history as well as delicious food and drink.

The exciting competition involved competing bands delivering a six-minute march followed by a 20-minute entertainment set.

Visitors enjoyed brass band classics, film tunes, singalong anthems, and much more – all within the iconic surroundings of the museum’s original colliery buildings.

This year’s event featured performances from Emley Brass Band, Maltby Miners Welfare Band, Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band; Thurlstone Brass Band, Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band, and Grange Moor Brass Band.

Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band were crowned Best March, Best Musical Performance , Best Soloist - Joe Clarbour and Best Overall.

The Bold as Brass contest returned on Saturday.

The Bold as Brass contest returned on Saturday. Photo: NCMM

The exciting competition involved competing bands delivering a six-minute march followed by a 20-minute entertainment set.

The exciting competition involved competing bands delivering a six-minute march followed by a 20-minute entertainment set. Photo: NCMM

Visitors will enjoy brass band classics, film tunes, singalong anthems, and much more – all within the iconic surroundings of the museum’s original colliery buildings.

Visitors will enjoy brass band classics, film tunes, singalong anthems, and much more – all within the iconic surroundings of the museum’s original colliery buildings. Photo: NCMM

Performances will be adjudicated, with trophies awarded in categories.

Performances will be adjudicated, with trophies awarded in categories. Photo: NCMM

