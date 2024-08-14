Bomb disposal called to HMP Wakefield after suspicious item found in cell
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bomb disposal officers were called to HMP Wakefield earlier today after a suspicious item was discovered.
West Yorkshire Police said that a report was received at 10.21am today (Wednesday) that a suspicious item had been found in a cell at the prison.
A cordon was put in place while enquiries were carried out to assess the item.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit attended and confirmed that the item posed no risk and the cordon was lifted.