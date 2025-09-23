Bomb squad called after suspicious object prompts evacuation in Castleford

Homes in Castleford were evacuated yesterday (Monday) after a suspicious object was discovered by police.

Officers attended an address on Sheldrake Road, Castleford after receiving a request for a welfare check on a man.

He was found at the property and was arrested after he made threats to harm officers.

A subsequent search of the address led to the discovery of what appeared to be a suspicious object.

A small evacuation of nearby addresses took place as a precautionary measure.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and assessed the object, which was found not to be a cause for concern.

The cordon has been lifted from outside the property and those temporarily evacuated have returned to their homes.