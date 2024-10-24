From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone.
Here is your handy guide to all the bonfire night events taking place across the district.
1. FRICKLEY ATHLETIC FOOTBALL STADIUM
Sunday, October 27: Kick off the Bonfire Night celebrations with a Halloween Spooktacular with Fireworks in South Elmsall! Head to Frickley Athletic for funfair rides, live music and a great day out. Expect more rides, more fireworks and more fun! Come hungry as there’ll be plenty of food stalls serving all your traditional bonfire food and treats. Want to dress up? There’ll be prizes for best fancy dress for both adults and kids.Rides and live music start at 2pm and the fireworks kick off at 6.30pm. Photo: s
2. FEATHERSTONE ROVERS
Friday, November 1: Enjoy a night of fireworks and fun at Featherstone Rovers! Witness a dazzling professional fireworks display, listen to live music, and indulge in mouth-watering street food. Thrill-seekers can hop on funfair rides, while adults can relax in the beer tent. Don’t miss the unveiling of Featherstone Rovers’ new kit, and browse unique treasures at the craft market. Gates open at 3.30pm, fireworks at 8.30pm. Adults £5, children £2. Visit https://featherstonerovers.ticketco.events/uk/en/m to book tickets. Photo: s
3. The Star, Kirkhamgate
November 5: The Star pub will be holding a bonfire and professional fireworks display with all the fun starting at 5pm. There will also be lots of hot food from pie and peas, hot dogs to Thai street food, candy apples, parkin and an outside bar. Tickets are £5 per adult and £2 per child available at the pub in advance or on the day. Pub number 01924 929303. Photo: s
4. THE PLEDWICK
Friday, November 1: This year’s bonfire party at The Pledwick will be bigger and better than ever! Enjoy professional fireworks, a large real bonfire and stalls serving up delicious food such as hotdogs, burgers and pizza! If that’s not enough there’ll even be a kids entertainer to keep the little ones amused. Open from 5pm. Tickets £10 adults, children £5, family ticket £30 (two adults, two children). To book tickets, search 'The Pledwick' at www.eventbrite.com Photo: s
