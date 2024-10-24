1 . FRICKLEY ATHLETIC FOOTBALL STADIUM

Sunday, October 27: Kick off the Bonfire Night celebrations with a Halloween Spooktacular with Fireworks in South Elmsall! Head to Frickley Athletic for funfair rides, live music and a great day out. Expect more rides, more fireworks and more fun! Come hungry as there’ll be plenty of food stalls serving all your traditional bonfire food and treats. Want to dress up? There’ll be prizes for best fancy dress for both adults and kids.Rides and live music start at 2pm and the fireworks kick off at 6.30pm. Photo: s