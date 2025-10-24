From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone and even a silent firework display!
Here is your handy guide to all the bonfire night events taking place across the district.
1. The Navigation
The Navigation on Broad Cut Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DS. Wednesday, November 5. A night of crackling fires and dazzling displays. Tickets: £8 per person. Under 12s go free. Gates open at 6pm. DM or call 01924 274361 to book. Photo: s
2. Thornes Park Fireworks
Thornes Park, Saturday, November 1. From 4.30pm-8pm. Free event with firework displays, street food from hot fresh donuts to charcoal BBQ and halloumi burgers to popping candy cookies. There will also be funfair rides and game stalls to enjoy and fantastic live music acts on the main stage hosted by Rhubarb Radio. Photo: s
3. Rising Sun
Rising Sun, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford: Wednesday, November 5, bonfire and fireworks. Gates open 5pm, fire at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm. Bar, pie and peas, hotdogs. Tickets are £4, under 12s free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the bar or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/rising-sun-hotel Photo: s
4. Featherstone Rovers
Featherstone Rovers bonfire and firework display, Saturday, November 7, starting at 6pm. There will be DJs Danny Mylo and Rosie from Pulse FM, food and drink stalls, inside and outside bars, children's rides and sweets. £3 entry fee, under 10s free. Photo: s