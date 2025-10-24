Fireworks and bonfires 2025.placeholder image
Bonfire Night 2025: Here are all the bonfire and firework displays taking place across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Nights of fun, food and fireworks are taking place all over Wakefield and the Five Towns for Bonfire Night 2025.

From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on with something for everyone and even a silent firework display!

Here is your handy guide to all the bonfire night events taking place across the district.

To add any events to the list, email us at [email protected].

The Navigation on Broad Cut Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield WF4 3DS. Wednesday, November 5. A night of crackling fires and dazzling displays. Tickets: £8 per person. Under 12s go free. Gates open at 6pm. DM or call 01924 274361 to book.

Thornes Park, Saturday, November 1. From 4.30pm-8pm. Free event with firework displays, street food from hot fresh donuts to charcoal BBQ and halloumi burgers to popping candy cookies. There will also be funfair rides and game stalls to enjoy and fantastic live music acts on the main stage hosted by Rhubarb Radio.

Rising Sun, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford: Wednesday, November 5, bonfire and fireworks. Gates open 5pm, fire at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm. Bar, pie and peas, hotdogs. Tickets are £4, under 12s free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets available at the bar or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/rising-sun-hotel

Featherstone Rovers bonfire and firework display, Saturday, November 7, starting at 6pm. There will be DJs Danny Mylo and Rosie from Pulse FM, food and drink stalls, inside and outside bars, children's rides and sweets. £3 entry fee, under 10s free.

