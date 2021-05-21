Book of trails for Wakefield district parks is launched

Ella Dixon, Wild About Wakefield Project officer, launches the Wakefield Breakfree pack with help from members and volunteers.

Newmillerdam, Pugneys, Walton Colliery are among the new trails, which give a detailed description of the terrain, gates or barriers, the gradient as well as features of interest.

The route cards also list if there is a cafe and WC facilities and whether these are accessible to all.

Although the pack has been launched with disabled people in mind, they are perfect for families with young kids and pushchairs, anyone who might struggle with exercise and older people with mobility problems.

The new Breakfree pack is part of Open Country's work to increase participation in outdoor activities in the district, particularly within the disabled community who often struggle with physical and emotional barriers in the outdoors.

Ella Dixon, Open Country's Wild About Wakefield Project officer said: "The new Breakfree packs aim to break down some of the barriers to participation in the outdoors and demonstrate just how easy it is to access some great places on our doorstep.

"We're lucky enough to have 560 kilometres of Public Rights of Way and permissive paths available to walkers and cyclists, as well as seven country parks and 16 nature reserves.

"Our Breakfree packs feature the most accessible of these places, detailing everything you need to know to make an experience in the outdoors more enjoyable."

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, is backing the Breakfree packs and said: “This is a great project which will make a difference to many people’s lives by creating more opportunities for people with disabilities and those with mobility issues to enjoy our wonderful parks and countryside.

"These free maps and guides to sites in our area will also help parents of young children, and will encourage people of all ages to visit and enjoy these amazing outdoor facilities.”