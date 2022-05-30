Booze bid for Wakefield Westgate

WH Smith is proposing to designate an area of its existing shop at the station to sell beers, wines and spirits, but only to be consumed away from the premises.

The application has been submitted to Wakefield Council where it will be discussed at a licensing sub-committee meeting next month.

The move has not been welcomed by Wakefield ward councillor, Betty Rhodes, who has lodged an objection.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westgate Railway Station.

She said: "I believe it will encourage outside activity and noise which will have an impact on the surrounding residential premises.

"It will encourage outside consumption and gatherings that will give train users a perception of unease and concerns about entering and leaving the station.

"Personal safety around this area could be a potential concern both on site and for the public going to their homes from the city centre.

"For these reasons, I can't support this application."

WH Smith wants permission to sell alcohol from 6am to 10pm daily.

They have said that CCTV is already installed in the shop, and staff will be trained to challenge anyone who looks under the age of 25.

Bottled spirits will also be placed behind the counter.

Unlike many of Yorkshire's busy stations, there is currently no pub/bar at the station, or any other convenience store selling alcohol at Westgate or Kirkgate stations in Wakefield.

Most recently, rail operator Northern initially objected to the former Mallard cafe at Moorthorpe Railway Station being turned back into a pub last year, raising concerns over anti-social behaviour and drunken passengers.

They later withdrew their objections.