Boris Johnson expected to resign as prime minister today

Boris Johnson is expected to resign as prime minister when he makes a statement to the country this morning.

No 10 said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

Reports say he has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Conservative leader set to be in place by the party conference in October.

There has been intense pressure on Mr Johnson to quit after more than 50 resignations from all levels of government, and waves of backbenchers appealing for him to go.

