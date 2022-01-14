Boy, 13, seriously injured after off-road bike crashes with Mercedes
Police are appealing for information after a teenager was left seriously injured following a crash in Wakefield yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Duke of York Avenue at around 2.50pm yesterday (Thursday, January 13), to reports that a teenager riding an off-road bike had collided with a silver Mercedes C180.
The teenager, aged 13, was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly those with dash-cam footage, or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 900 of 13 January.