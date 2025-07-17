Boy, 15, dies after scooter crashes in Hemsworth this morning
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) is appealing for footage and information after the incident on Market Street at 1.21am this morning (Thursday, July 17).
A Yamaha Delight 125 cc scooter was in collision with a street sign while the bike was travelling around a right-hand bend.
The scooter, which was carrying other teenagers, had been riding on Market Street near the junction with the Tesco superstore, when the collision happened.
Emergency services attended and found the 15-year-old boy on the bike had suffered serious head injuries.
He was taken to hospital but, despite treatment, sadly passed away from his injuries.
Two other boys aged 15 and 16, who were also believed to have been riding on the bike, were arrested in connection with the incident.
A full road closure was put in place at the location for recovery and investigative work.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “Extensive investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has sadly resulted in a young teenage male losing his life.
“Officers will be supporting his family as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.
“We have arrested two other males also believed to have been on the bike, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the Yamaha scooter being ridden in the Market Street area or near Tesco’s just before the incident.
“Anyone who has footage or information which could assist the enquiry is asked to contact us at the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 or online here.
"Anyone getting in touch should reference police log 119 of 17 July.”