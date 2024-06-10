Boy, 3, suffers serious head injuries in Wakefield crash

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 11:01 BST
A three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in Wakefield.

Officers were called at 8.58am on Friday to reports that a black Mercedes C Class crashed into a wall on Intake Lane, Woolley.

Officers appealing for witnesses said a cream/white Fiat Ducato camper van was travelling behind the Mercedes from Woolley Edge Lane when it hit the wall.

The three-year-old passenger in the black Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The crash happened on Intake Lane.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 38 year old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles prior to the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 368 of 6 June

