A three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash in Wakefield.

Officers were called at 8.58am on Friday to reports that a black Mercedes C Class crashed into a wall on Intake Lane, Woolley.

Officers appealing for witnesses said a cream/white Fiat Ducato camper van was travelling behind the Mercedes from Woolley Edge Lane when it hit the wall.

The three-year-old passenger in the black Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The crash happened on Intake Lane.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 38 year old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.