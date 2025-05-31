Brandon Moore. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The wife of Batley Bulldogs star Brandon Moore has confirmed he is ‘finally safe and found’ after issuing an appeal on social media to help find him.

Mara Moore posted on Facebook earlier today (Saturday, May 31) saying that Brandon had been missing for approximately 14 hours and that the police had been contacted.

In an update this evening, Mara said:

“Brandon Moore is finally safe and found by dad and friends.

“Thank you to everyone that shared, we actually found him through the power of Facebook which is crazy. Otherwise we wouldn’t have found him.

“So thank you to everyone that’s helped me!!”

Brandon joined Batley at the start of the 2024 season after spending eight years with Halifax Panthers, a spell which included captaining them to the 1895 Cup in 2023.