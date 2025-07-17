Plans to convert a former Wakefield care home near to the city’s hospital into apartments and houses have been given the go-ahead.

Developers behind the scheme to transform the old Brantwood Hall facility said it was “highly likely” that the new homes would be occupied by medical staff working at Pinderfields Hospital.

Planning officers approved the scheme to turn buildings on the North Avenue site into nine flats and two four-bedroom homes along with 18 car parking spaces.

The buildings have been vacant since a new care home was built next to the site.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Proper Unions said: “It is highly likely given the location of the property close to Pinderfields Hospital that apartments would be occupied by healthcare workers either as their primary residence or a pied-a-terre.

“The size of the semi-detached dwellings would ensure new family housing in a sustainable urban location.”

The document also said: “The design of the scheme is of a high quality and where replacements and alterations are necessary will utilise materials which are complementary to the existing building and local character.“The refurbishment of the properties

will ensure an improved visual appearance to the wider site, and indeed improving the streetscene from the currently vacant building.”

The proposed development would require the removal of a number of trees on site.

The statement added: “The proposal would not result in the loss of the care home facility or jobs, Brantwood Care Home was relocated to the new build facility directly to the north of the development site.”

Wakefield Council received eight objections after the application was submitted in December 2023.

Concerns were raised that an increase in the number of properties on North Avenue would add to the parking problems and traffic safety issues in the area.

Other objectors raised concerns that the properties would eventual be converted into houses of multiple occupancy (HMO).

The council received one comment of support from a resident who welcomed the derelict site being returned to use.

An officer’s report said the proposed development complied with national and local planning policy.

The officer said: “The principle of development is considered acceptable in this sustainable location. It is considered that there are benefits associated with bringing the buildings back into use.

“It is not considered that the development would have any adverse highways impacts, furthermore it would not result in harm to the amenity of neighbouring occupiers or the character of the area.”