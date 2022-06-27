Bretton to have Post Office restored with mobile service

A Mobile Post Office is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to rural communities with Bretton being added to the Mobile Post Office list, operated by the Postmaster for Kirkburton, who already serves 13 communities.

It will operate from the car park of the Bretton Memorial Institute car park, 2A Bretton Lane, West Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LB, every Monday from 1.15pm - 2.15pm.

An outreach Post Office previously operate from inside Bretton Memorial Institute.

Post Office Network Provision Lead, Tajinder Khehra, said: “We are pleased to be able to restore Post Office service to Bretton as we know how important a Post Office is to a