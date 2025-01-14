Brewery’s ambitious plan to extend historic Pontefract pub with shipping containers rejected
Wakefield Council planning officers turned down designs for The Robin Hood over concerns it would appear “overtly industrial” and have a “shoddy appearance.”
Henry Smith Brewery had hoped the new development would help establish an international beer festival in the town.
The application included installing three metal shipping containers plus staircases, decking and seating areas for the sale of food and drink.
In planning statement, the company said it wanted to create the Henry Smith Brewery International Beer Exchange.at the venue.
The proposal was described as “a grouped modern facility of bar areas and an eatery and a well-resourced public open space for people to come together”.
The Robin Hood has traded since 1771 and has a prominent position at the western entrance to the town centre.
The statement said the brewery had become well established at the pub over the past five years, employing more than 30 people.
The main pub building has undergone extensive refurbishment in recent years.
The document said: “The business has grown and helped lead the way to the revitalisation of Pontefract’s town centre economy and, in part, it has been at the heart of the town’s wider and developing cultural identity, creative thinking and output.
“The Robin Hood and its brewery have taken inspiration from successful and progressive regeneration and cultural innovations of other towns and cities in England, Spain, The Netherlands, Scandinavia, Belgium, Germany and France.”
The company said the proposal was similar to a development in London – The Boxpark, at Shoreditch.
Plans for the extension included using it for serving international beers and hosting quarterly beer tasting seminars.
It was hoped the development would be a “flagship facility to present and enhance Pontrefract International Festival of Beer.”
But officers refused the scheme due to the premises being close to a number of town centre conservation areas.
A report said: “The proposed development would result in harm to the visual amenity and character of the application site and the wider area.
“The primary concern would be an overtly industrial and temporary shoddy appearance even if works are completed to a high standard, which would be harmful to the setting of the conservation areas and the buildings of local interest in the area.”
The scheme was also refused due to its location over a public water main following an objection by Yorkshire Water.
