Brickfest is back! Huge Lego festival returns to The Ridings Shopping Centre
Hundreds of people visited last year’s event with even more expected for 2024 when it returns to The Ridings Shopping Centre.
Brickfest 2024 will feature Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy.
It's a great day out for families, AFOLs, collectors, builders and every other kind of LEGO fan with lots to see and do at the event including brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new Lego sets, retired Lego sets, minifigures and accessories plus our dedicated building areas, including Duplo playpits for the younger visitors.
The event will be held on Sunday, January 21 from 11am to 4pm.
It’s £3 entry per person, under fours free of charge. Children must be accompanied by an adult.