Brickfest is back! Huge Lego festival returns to The Ridings Shopping Centre

The hugely popular Brickfest will be back in Wakefield later this month, the perfect event for Lego fans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people visited last year’s event with even more expected for 2024 when it returns to The Ridings Shopping Centre.

Brickfest 2024 will feature Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brickfest is heading back to Wakefield this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a great day out for families, AFOLs, collectors, builders and every other kind of LEGO fan with lots to see and do at the event including brick built displays of all shapes and sizes, activities, traders selling loose bricks, new Lego sets, retired Lego sets, minifigures and accessories plus our dedicated building areas, including Duplo playpits for the younger visitors.

The event will be held on Sunday, January 21 from 11am to 4pm.