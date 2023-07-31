Helen Fielding, who grew up in Morley, is best known as the creator of Bridget Jones and a sequence of novels and films beginning with the life of a thirty-something singleton in London trying to make sense of life and love.

Guests attending the lunch on September 22 2023 will be treated to an anecdote packed talk from Fielding who will recount memories of growing up in Yorkshire, as well as reflecting on her time spent creating one of fiction’s much loved national treasures - Bridget.

There will also be a chance for the audience to seek out answers about her glittering career as well as joining in on multiple fundraising moments throughout the afternoon to help raise vital funds for Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Christmas Campaign.

Helen Fielding, author of Bridget Jones's Diary.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: ‘We are really looking forward to this year’s Ladies Lunch event following the success of last year. It’s an incredible honour to have Helen join us a guest speaker – we are huge fans and are looking forward to hearing more about her career as she’s such a talent from right here in Yorkshire.

"Every penny raised on the day will enable us to continue supporting families facing unimaginable challenges across the region, and we are so grateful to everyone joining us on the day for their kind support.”

Since its launch last year, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has already managed to raise over £2.7million to help support the 92,000 children in Yorkshire with disabilities, and one third of the region’s children who are currently living in poverty.

The charity’s Christmas campaign will help deliver festivities across the region to those families and children in desperate need of support at an especially challenging time.