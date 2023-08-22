Bright Horizons Tingley Nursery rated 'Outstanding' in latest Ofsted report

The report praises the practitioner’s partnership with parents, the curriculum and the learning environment tailored to support children’s independence and growth.

The nursery received its inspection in July, with all categories passing with the glowing Outstanding status.

Ofsted report on four key categories; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership management.

The inspection was carried out through a variety of tasks including staff and parent interviews and observational activities.

Inspectors said in the report: “High quality training is identified through a tailor-made learning programme and specifically targeted to help extend staffs already excellent interactions with children.

“This is demonstrated through the remarkable progress children make in preparation for their future learning.”

The inspectors also noted that: “The manager and staff implement a unique and tailor-made curriculum that is specially designed to inspire and motivate children.”

Bright Horizons has supported the evolving needs of working families for 35 years, with around 300 community and workplace nurseries across the UK.

Bright Horizon’s Tingley Day Nursery and Preschool manager, Danielle, said: “I am extremely proud of the team and happy that their dedication and hard work towards the children and families have been recognised in this inspection.