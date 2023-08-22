Dozens of cars will be on display at the annual Heath Common Classic Transport Rally on Sunday, August 27 from 10am to 4pm.

All types of classic cars will be on show, as well as stalls and refreshments available.

In previous years, old school VW Beetles, pickup trucks, Ford Escorts, restored Morgans, and many more were exhibited by the owners.

"This is a free family event.