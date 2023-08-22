News you can trust since 1852
Popular classic car show returns to Wakefield's Heath Common this bank holiday weekend

A popular classic car show is set to return to Heath Common this bank holiday weekend.
By Shawna Healey
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Dozens of cars will be on display at the annual Heath Common Classic Transport Rally on Sunday, August 27 from 10am to 4pm.

Luxury living: Look inside one of Outwood's most expensive properties

All types of classic cars will be on show, as well as stalls and refreshments available.

The popular Heath Common Classic Transport Rally is set to return this Sunday.
The popular Heath Common Classic Transport Rally is set to return this Sunday.
In previous years, old school VW Beetles, pickup trucks, Ford Escorts, restored Morgans, and many more were exhibited by the owners.

A spokesperson from the organisers, I Love Heath Common, said: “The popular Heath Common Classic Transport Rally returns this Sunday.

"This is a free family event.

"It is also not long until the Kite Festival in September.”

