Brigshaw High School staff and students honour armed forces with Remembrance tribute

Staff and students at Brigshaw High School honoured Britain’s military heroes with a tribute ahead of Armistice Day.

The tribute started with student leaders welcoming staff and guests to the school shortly before 11am. The Brigshaw choir then performed “In Flanders Fields”.

Following the choir, student leaders in Years seven, eight and nine read “We shall keep the faith” by Moina Michael to their peer groups. Meanwhile, students from other year groups were led through a Remembrance tribute by their classroom teacher.

At 10.59am, a staff member recited The Exhortation before Mr Hammond, school attendance officer, sounded The Last Post to mark the start of the two-minute silence. This was then ended by Mr Hammond playing the Reveille.

Student leaders from Years 10 and 11 then laid a wreath before a staff member concluded the tribute by reciting the "Kohima Epitaph”.

Mariam Shehzad, a Year 11 student at Brigshaw High School, said: “I felt part of a community. It was amazing to see everyone in their cadets uniform.

"I love that everyone got to play a part. I think it was really well organised.

Duncan Roberts, Headteacher at Brigshaw High School, said: “Our Remembrance Day ceremony was touching. Students showed great respect during the 2 minute of silence, and the tributes to our heroes were thoughtful. A meaningful and memorable event for our school community."

"I also liked how all the staff around left what they were doing to come join us for the minute's silence and pay their respect. Everything was astonishing.

"When Mr Hammond played The Last Post, it opened my eyes and reminded me of all of the brave soldiers who fought with valour day and night, to protect our country.”

Rachel Brannan, business and operations manager at the school, said: “As a serving Sergeant in the Yorkshire Regiment Reserve Military Band, the Remembrance event means such a lot to me.

“I was very honoured and felt extremely proud to be standing alongside some of our cadets this morning, to be able to talk about what Remembrance means to them and about their future careers.