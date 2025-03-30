'Bringing their voices to life': Mural celebrating local heritage unveiled in Normanton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new mural which celebrates local heritage has been unveiled in Normanton

A new mural inspired by stories from the local community has been unveiled in Normanton.

The bold and colourful artwork, by artist Harriet Colours, is now on display at the newly refurbished Normanton Market.

The mural was inspired by Normanton’s railway heritage. As well as bringing in elements of nature to add a splash of colour.

Coun Hannah Appleyard and Harriet Colours at the mural.

The mural is painted using graphenstone lime-based paints which absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) through a natural carbonation process. This process helps to improve air quality and reduce a building's carbon footprint.

Harriet said: “It has been an honour to get to know so many people within the community of Normanton, to create this mural, and learn from their stories and values.

“And a pleasure to bring their voices to life on this wall, turning a shared space into a meaningful celebration of the town’s important rail history.”

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Residents, businesses, and community groups are experts on their local areas so it’s fantastic to see that their knowledge has helped to create this amazing new public art.

The bold and colourful artwork, by artist Harriet Colours, has been installed at the market

“It brightens up the entire building into a colourful work of art. I hope that every time they walk past, it makes them feel proud of the place they live.”

Wakefield Council and Beam, a Wakefield-based creative organisation, is managing the Crossings and Gateways mural programme. The is the second mural to be installed so far as part of the project.

The mural’s installation follows recent improvements to Normanton Market, which was refurbished in 2023, as part of a wider Wakefield Council initiative to support local traders and revitalise public spaces. The investment has helped create a more welcoming environment, attracting more visitors and new businesses to the area.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Markets are at the heart of our communities so it’s wonderful to see how this mural has been so heavily influenced by local people and their stories.

“Over the past few years, we’ve invested significantly in our district’s markets - improving facilities, enhancing public spaces, and delivering an events programme that has been a huge success.

"So, it’s great to see Normanton Market benefit from this artwork.”