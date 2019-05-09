Britain's Got Talent's Siobhan Phillips records video in Trinity Walk, Wakefield

Britain's Got Talent contestant Siobhan Phillips entertained crowds as she recorded a video in Wakefield city centre this afternoon.

Siobhan, who lives in Normanton, stunned the show's viewers - and judges - last month, with a hilarious song about parenting.

A video of the performance has now been viewed more than 1.6million times.

But the singer returned to her roots this afternoon, when she invited friends, fans and family to join her as she filmed a performance at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre.

About 20 people - including her three-year-old daughter - took part in the video, waving flags and cheering as she sang a song about her newfound fame.

A cruise ship entertainer, Siobhan, 42, previously said she found the attention strange, as she is "just a clown from Wakefield."

It is not yet known whether Siobhan has advanced to the live semi-finals.

She has also called on her "more mature" fans to attend a filming session in the city tomorrow morning.

In a post to Facebook, she said: "Also calling more ‘mature’ people, preferably Wakefield based, to be filmed at 8-9am near Wakefield Trinity rugby ground tomorrow morning.

"By mature I mean quite old really....70 upwards?! Or younger if you look rough! Message me your contact details and I’ll forward to the producers."