Britain's Got Talent star Siobhan Phillips to switch on Christmas lights at the Ridings Shopping Centre

Britain's Got Talent Star Siobhan Phillips will switch on the Christmas lights at the Ridings Shopping Centre this year, it has been revealed.

Siobhan reached the final of this year's Britain's Got Talent, winning the hearts of the public with her down-to-Earth songs about motherhood - and has even written a special song for the big switch-on event.

She will be joined at the lights switch-on by social media sensations Waters and Kinley, whose cover of the Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder hit ‘Together In Electric Dreams’ featured on the 2019 Strongbow cider advert.

Local talents including magician Darren Mac, Miss Unique Dance Troupe, Singing Mums and Wakefield Rock Choir will also attend the event.

Siobhan Phillips said: “The show has opened many doors for me, but hands down, the most exciting engagement so far has to be The Ridings Christmas lights switch on! I’m extremely proud of my roots and to perform in front of the people of Wakefield means so much.

"I have fond memories of being taken to see the lights in The Ridings by my beloved Nanna when I was a kid, so to be asked to be a part of this special time of year is an absolute honour and brings back many special memories.”

As well as entertainment, the event will include appearances from Father Christmas and his elves, broadcasting from Rhubarb Radio, a Christmas cocktail bar and collections for the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield.

The Ridings is also launching a competition on social media to search for a ‘local hero’ to help turn on Wakefield’s Christmas lights.

The centre is looking for someone who selflessly goes above and beyond for their local community, whether they are heavily involved in charity, community groups, or maybe a local lollipop person or street cleaner.

Entries can be made via The Ridings Facebook page, and as well as turning on the Christmas lights with the stars, the winner will receive £100 to spend in the centre, a free lunch for 4 at the light switch on event and a free film screening for 4 in the evening at Reel Cinema.

Lee Appleton, centre manager at The Ridings comments, “We have a fantastic line-up for this year’s Christmas lights switch on, which is always a hugely popular event.

"We are delighted to have some famous faces at the celebrations as well as some local heroes. The fun kicks off at 12pm and there is plenty going on throughout the day for the whole family to enjoy.”

The Christmas lights switch on at The Ridings Shopping Centre will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 12pm.

The Ridings will be open for late night shopping every Thursday in December until 7.30pm, with free parking for customers from 3pm onwards.

For those wishing to spread some Christmas cheer there will be a Giving Tree at the guest service desk where shoppers can donate toys and gifts for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, The Ridings’ chosen charity this Christmas.

Visitors can also catch the latest blockbusters at The Ridings’ Reel Cinema, which is open every day in December except Christmas Day.