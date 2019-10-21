Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events in the Wakefield district

The dark evenings are drawing in and temperatures are falling, so it's no surprise to hear that Bonfire Night is just around the corner.

The big night falls on a Tuesday this year, and many events will be held on nearby weekends.

These are all the firework night and bonfire events taking place in Wakefield in 2019.

These are some of the biggest and best Bonfire Night events taking place across the Wakefield district this November.

Sainsbury's to stop selling fireworks over pet safety concerns

Something missing? Email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk with details of your event to be added to the list.

Eastmoor Big Bang

Hosted by the Eastmoor Dragons Rugby Club, the Big Bang event will include fireworks, refreshments, a funfair and a fire show with fire breathers. Admission is free, though no alcohol is to be brought onto the premises. The event will run at Eastmoor Dragons ARLFC, Woodhouse Road, from 4pm to 10pm on Friday, November 1.

These are all the firework night and bonfire events taking place in Wakefield in 2019.

Click here for more information.

Hemsworth Water Park

One of the district's biggest events, the bonfire night party at Hemsworth Water Park is expected to draw thousands. The free event will begin at 6pm and include a bonfire and fireworks display.

Visit Hemsworth and South Elmsall Express

Frickley Athletic FC

South Elmsall Town Council will host a firework display at Frickley Athletic FC on Sunday, November 3. Running from 4pm to 7pm, with fireworks expected at around 6pm, the free event will also feature fairground rides and live entertainment.

Click here for more details.

Ossett United Community Bonfire

Ossett United will host a community bonfire on Friday, November 1. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by a firework display later in the evening. Tickets, available from Hitch Newsagent, Dale Street, Ossett, begin from £5 for adults or £13 for a family of four.

Visit the Ossett United website for more information.

Ossett Cricket Club

A firework display to the music of Queen will take place at Ossett Cricket Club on Tuesday, November 5, from 6pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults or £2.50 for children, with family tickets for £13 , and are available from the bar.

For further details, click here.

Minsthorpe Playing Fields

The annual Minsthorpe firework display will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 6pm. Rides will be on site at the playing field and free parking available at Minsthorpe Community College.

Visit the SESKU Community Festival Committee on Facebook for details.

Slazengers Sports Club

Slazengers Sports Club, in Horbury, will host their annual bonfire on Friday, November 8 from 6pm. Food, drink and sparklers will be available on the night. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are available from Slazenger Hockey Club, Horbury Town Football Club and the social club. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Visit the event on Facebook for more information.

Malt Shovel, Carr Gate

The Malt Shovel will host two evenings of bonfire night celebrations this year, with displays at 7pm and 9pm on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. The pub, on Bradford Road, Carr Gate, will also have a funfair, burger vans and two bars. The event will be free of charge.

Click here for more information about the events.

Notton Village Hall

Described as "one of the largest bonfire and fireworks displays in West Yorkshire", Notton Village Hall's bonfire night event is not to be missed. Held on Sunday, November 2 from 5.30pm, the event will feature a bonfire, to be lit at 7pm, and fireworks from 8pm. Parking is restricted.

Tickets cost £5 and are available at Notton Village Shop or online here.

Ackworth Cricket Club

Ackworth Cricket Club's annual bonfire night event will be held at the grounds on Wakefield Road, Ackworth on Friday, November 1, from 5.30pm. Featuring a fun fair, refreshments and fireworks, entry to the event costs £2.

Visit Ackworth Cricket Club on Facebook for more information.

Stanley United

Stanley United Juniors Football Club will host their first ever fireworks night event on Saturday, November 9, from 3pm. The event will feature refreshments, including hotdogs and pies, a home baking stall and face painting.

For more information on the free event, click here.

Firework Spectacular, Crigglestone

A firework spectacular will be held at The Station Pub, Crigglestone on Tuesday, November 5. Featuring food and refreshments, the event is free.

Click here for more information.

Halloween Party

The Royal Oak, in Ossett, will host a joint Halloween and Bonfire Night party on Friday, November 1, featuring a fancy dress competition, food and a firework display. The event will cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Visit the Royal Oak on Facebook for details.

Pledwick Bonfire Event

The Pledwick Well Inn, Newmillerdam, will host their bonfire event on Tuesday, November 5, from 6pm. Tickets cost £5 and ca be purchased at the link below.

Click here for details.