Britain’s loudest bird has set a record for its booming call across the region’s precious wetlands, with a record seven ‘boomers’ at RSPB St Aidan’s Nature Reserve in Allerton Bywater.

Over half of the UK’s Bittern population can be found on RSPB nature reserves across the country, with RSPB St Aidan’s, RSPB Old Moor, near Barnsley and RSPB Blacktoft Sands, near Goole, all carefully managing reedbeds to attract rare wetland birds such as the Bittern.

Bitterns are a secretive and rare bird and are dependent on reedbed habitats, seeking out fish, insects, and amphibians on the water’s edge.

The males make a remarkable far-carrying booming sound in spring and summer, likened to blowing over the top of a milk bottle, a call which they use to establish territories and attract their female mates.

Bitterns became extinct in the UK in the late 1880s due to persecution and draining of their wetland habitat for agriculture. They returned in the early 20th century peaking in the mid 1950s.

It is this booming mating call, as well as the number of feeding flights to and from nests which help give conservationists an indication of just how well the species is doing.

Whist RSPB St Aidan’s had a record of seven ‘boomers’, the news is also encouraging over in South Yorkshire in the Dearne Valley with five ‘boomers’ present – four at RSPB Old Moor and one at Bolton Ings.

A minimum of five Bitterns have fledged from the Dearne Valley so far this year and probably more as two of the nests have not been easy to monitor.

An incredible 72 chicks have fledged at RSPB Old Moor since they first began breeding at the nature reserve just 11 years ago.

Bitterns are an Amber listed and Schedule 1 species and are one of the rarest breeding birds in the UK. They are also Britain’s loudest bird, thanks to their ‘booming’ calls. (Image credit: Ben Andrew)

They returned in the early 20th century peaking in the mid 1950s, but were down to just 11 booming males in 1997, by which time they were extinct as a breeding bird in Yorkshire.

The news revealed today for Yorkshire comes on the back of the national annual Bittern survey results announced in March this year, which showed 2024 had been another record-breaking year for Bitterns in the UK, with 283 booming males recorded in the latest results from the RSPB and Natural England.

This showed a 20 per cent increase from the previous survey and the biggest jump since monitoring began. A total of 138 males were heard booming across RSPB nature reserves alone in 2024.

Record numbers of Bittern booming calls have been heard in Yorkshire this breeding season with nine across the RSPB Aire Valley nature reserves; a record seven ‘boomers’ at RSPB St Aidan’s and two at RSPB Fairburn Ings. (RSPB Ben Andrew)

Lydia Tague, Senior Reserve Manager, RSPB St Aidan’s, said: “To have a record year for booming Bitterns at our Aire Valley nature reserves is brilliant news.

"Wetlands are incredible places for nature and it’s fantastic to see Bittern numbers increasing across Yorkshire – thanks to the hard work of staff and volunteers to create safe havens for this iconic species.

"It just shows that with the right evidence, and a shared long-term commitment, we can bring back species from the brink and help restore nature.”

Richard Barnard, Area Manager for RSPB in Yorkshire, said, “These early results for Yorkshire are testament to the huge conservation efforts across our county.

Conservation efforts to protect and restore Yorkshire’s wetlands are paying off for these iconic birds. (RSPB Ben Andrew)

"At our three flagship wetland nature reserves in the region our teams have worked tirelessly to create and crucially maintain the reedbeds in tip top condition for the Bitterns to thrive. Most of our UK population can now be found in inland reedbeds, which means they are safe from coastal flooding.”

So far this year three Bittern nests have been confirmed at St Aidan's with potentially more.

The threat of a second national extinction was a major concern and a wide-scale, targeted conservation effort led by the RSPB and Natural England helped slow the decline and encouraged numbers of these incredible birds to increase.