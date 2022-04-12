Brody's next challenge to raise money for his hero Rob Burrow

After living next door to Rob’s late grandfather, Bobby, for many years in Castleford, Brody formed a friendship with the rugby league legend and was devastated with his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease

Since then, the 12-year-old has been completing seven challenges to raise money for the rugby league legend and the Motor Neurone Disease Association with his #7thingsfornumber7.

Brody, a pupil at Castleford High School, has already completed five challenges, walking from his Pontefract home to Headingley, having his head shaved, holding a huge raffle, a sponsored stay-awake for 24-hours, and even gave his £100 birthday money to the fund organised for Rob and his family.

Now on to his sixth challenge, Brody will be seven laps of Pontefract racecourse on May 1.

Brody said: " So far I have raised over £3,300 which I am really proud of!

"Please keep following me to see how I'm getting on, I am so grateful for everyone's support!"

Anyone who would like to sponsor Brody - and help him hit his £4,000 target, visit his justgiving page here.