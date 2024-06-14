Brothers Bertie and Monty tackle Mount Snowdon to raise money for their local foodbank
Bertie, nine, and Monty, seven, climbed the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon, alongside dad, Rob, in aid of The Link foodbank at Smawthorne Community Church, and have so far raised almost £750.
Proud mum Eleanor said: “Their dad is a keen walker and they wanted a challenge.
"They walked Mam Tor – a 517 metre hill – in August last year in their wellies and loved it.
"Their dad then mentioned doing Mount Snowdon as a bit of a joke, but they really wanted to do it!”
The family travelled to Wales where Bertie, Monty and Rob began their walk.
“I stayed at the bottom with our four-year-old, Felix, and thought they would be gone all day,” Eleanor said.
“But then I had a message and photo of them saying they were already at the top!”
And it was the boys’ idea to donate their fundraising to their local foodbank.
"We gave them a few options of who they’d like to fundraise for and they chose The Link.
"With the cost of living crisis, we’re really open with the boys about how much things cost and that some people and families aren’t as fortunate as others and they wanted to help.
"We're so proud of them both. They've done amazing.
"Ben Nevis next year hopefully!”
A spokesperson for The Link foodbank, said: “We are so grateful for Bertie and Monty’s support – and congratulate them on their efforts.
"We supported 72 people last night (Thursday) which is down on the past six weeks but thanks to kind donations like this we can keep supporting the local community.”
To donate to Bertie and Monty’s fundraising, visit their Gofundme page here.
