Brothers in arms: Limited edition portraits of Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield to raise money for MND

Limited edition portraits of Rob Burrow CBE and Kevin Sinfield CBE are now on sale to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

With the support of Kevin and Lindsey Burrow, and working closely with MNDA and Leeds Hospitals Charity, The Yorkshire Society have commissioned a portrait of Kevin and Rob to commemorate the amazing bond they shared and their fundraising efforts for Motor Neurone Disease.

The original painting, by renowned artist Duncan Shoosmith, a former winner of Portrait Artist of the Year, will hang in the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds - a comfort and inspiration for everyone there.

To raise much needed funds to equip the centre and continue research into cures, limited edition prints of the painting have been authorised and are available to buy online.

Brothers in Arms

There are three options to chose from:

The Kevin Sinfield CBE limited edition (unframed) £180 (77 copies signed by the artist and Kevin Sinfield CBE)

The artist’s limited edition (unframed) £90 (700 copies signed by the artist)

The supporter’s limited edition (unframed) £18 (7,000 copies unsigned)

All prints accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

To buy the prints, visit The Yorkshire Society website here.