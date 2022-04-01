Bulldozers flatten former sheltered housing to begin work on 114-home estate

Bulldozers have moved onto St Swithin’s Drive in Stanley to begin tearing down the former home, and a series of bungalows, before work starts on 114 new homes.

Submitted by Bridge Homes, the plans were approved last year.

It forms part of the huge City Fields development to build thousands of new homes, and is in close proximity to the eastern relief road, particularly Nellie Spindler Drive.

St Swithin's Drive is being cleared.

The plans were approved in October, but it was not without criticism.

Thirteen letters of objection were submitted an effort to persuade council planners to reject the idea, lamenting the loss the green space and the increased traffic.

One wrote: “It appears that Wakefield Council is condoning the destruction of all green space in the Stanley area, and ignoring the views of residents with regard to developments.

“This is a profit-making enterprise and is not needed or wanted by anyone other than Wakefield Council and Bridge Homes.

Up to 114 homes will be built.

“Residents have had almost continual disruption due to building work since the relief road construction began.”

But planners said: “The application site is identified for housing within the City Fields Masterplan. The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment. Approval is therefore recommended.”

They admitted a loss of trees and habitat, but said the area was included in the superseding City Fields masterplan.

The existing L-shaped building, part of the former sheltered accommodation complex on the corner of St Swithin’s Drive and Ferry Lane, has stood empty for a number of years.

The new estate proposed will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, made up of semi-detached and terraced/townhouse properties. Most will be two storey, but there are some three-storey homes and bungalows.

Seventeen homes will be classed as ‘affordable’, with another 17 set aside for shared ownership.