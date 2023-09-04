Burrow Seven was forced to retire in November last year due to a repetitive injury in his front left leg, but owners The Good Racing Company announced that he was going to retrain to become an equine welfare and therapy horse.

He was moved to New Beginnings Stables in York, where they rehome and retrain former racehorses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, Burrow Seven was visited by Rob and his family and members of The Good Racing Company who were eager to see and support him in his new home.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burrow Seven's new home at New Beginnings retraining and rehoming centre. Leanne Dobson (New Beginnings) holding burrow seven. Rob Burrow, centre with founder member of The Good racing Company Phil Hawthorn, retired Jockey Paul Hanagan (new director of GRC) and Pam Atinson founder of New Beginnings.

They were joined on the day by Paul Hanagan, who recently announced he was becoming the Director of Racing for The Good Racing Company.

Lindsey Burrow said: “Burrow Seven looked very happy in his new home at New Beginnings, and was loving the attention!

"Both Rob, I and the kids were so pleased to see him adapting so well to his new life.”

Burrow Seven in their new home having a roll and enjoying the sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Good Racing Company was formed in October 2020 by entrepreneur and racing enthusiast Phil Hawthorne as an innovative way to fundraise through the thrill of horse racing.