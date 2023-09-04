Burrow family visits former racer training to be welfare and therapy horse
Burrow Seven was forced to retire in November last year due to a repetitive injury in his front left leg, but owners The Good Racing Company announced that he was going to retrain to become an equine welfare and therapy horse.
He was moved to New Beginnings Stables in York, where they rehome and retrain former racehorses.
On Sunday, Burrow Seven was visited by Rob and his family and members of The Good Racing Company who were eager to see and support him in his new home.
They were joined on the day by Paul Hanagan, who recently announced he was becoming the Director of Racing for The Good Racing Company.
Lindsey Burrow said: “Burrow Seven looked very happy in his new home at New Beginnings, and was loving the attention!
"Both Rob, I and the kids were so pleased to see him adapting so well to his new life.”
The Good Racing Company was formed in October 2020 by entrepreneur and racing enthusiast Phil Hawthorne as an innovative way to fundraise through the thrill of horse racing.
It has raised over £180,000 so far for a variety of charitable causes through selling memberships to racing syndicates for different horses. The Good Racing Company is best known for its fundraising efforts for Rob Burrow and his work fighting MND, alongside having a charitable horse raising money for Racing Welfare and Racing To School.