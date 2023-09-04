News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Burrow family visits former racer training to be welfare and therapy horse

Rob Burrow and his family visited former race horse ‘Burrow Seven’ who is moving onto the next step of his career – becoming a therapy horse.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

Burrow Seven was forced to retire in November last year due to a repetitive injury in his front left leg, but owners The Good Racing Company announced that he was going to retrain to become an equine welfare and therapy horse.

He was moved to New Beginnings Stables in York, where they rehome and retrain former racehorses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday, Burrow Seven was visited by Rob and his family and members of The Good Racing Company who were eager to see and support him in his new home.

Burrow Seven's new home at New Beginnings retraining and rehoming centre. Leanne Dobson (New Beginnings) holding burrow seven. Rob Burrow, centre with founder member of The Good racing Company Phil Hawthorn, retired Jockey Paul Hanagan (new director of GRC) and Pam Atinson founder of New Beginnings.Burrow Seven's new home at New Beginnings retraining and rehoming centre. Leanne Dobson (New Beginnings) holding burrow seven. Rob Burrow, centre with founder member of The Good racing Company Phil Hawthorn, retired Jockey Paul Hanagan (new director of GRC) and Pam Atinson founder of New Beginnings.
Burrow Seven's new home at New Beginnings retraining and rehoming centre. Leanne Dobson (New Beginnings) holding burrow seven. Rob Burrow, centre with founder member of The Good racing Company Phil Hawthorn, retired Jockey Paul Hanagan (new director of GRC) and Pam Atinson founder of New Beginnings.
Most Popular

They were joined on the day by Paul Hanagan, who recently announced he was becoming the Director of Racing for The Good Racing Company.

Read More
Man suffers life-threatening injuries following electric bike collision in Wakef...

Lindsey Burrow said: “Burrow Seven looked very happy in his new home at New Beginnings, and was loving the attention!

"Both Rob, I and the kids were so pleased to see him adapting so well to his new life.”

Burrow Seven in their new home having a roll and enjoying the sunshine.Burrow Seven in their new home having a roll and enjoying the sunshine.
Burrow Seven in their new home having a roll and enjoying the sunshine.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Good Racing Company was formed in October 2020 by entrepreneur and racing enthusiast Phil Hawthorne as an innovative way to fundraise through the thrill of horse racing.

It has raised over £180,000 so far for a variety of charitable causes through selling memberships to racing syndicates for different horses. The Good Racing Company is best known for its fundraising efforts for Rob Burrow and his work fighting MND, alongside having a charitable horse raising money for Racing Welfare and Racing To School.

Related topics:Rob BurrowPaul HanaganYorkRacing