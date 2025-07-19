Buses to Yorkshire Sculpture Park: Extra Wakefield bus services in time for the school holidays

Families will be able to get around Wakefield more during the summer holidays with extra buses.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has teamed up with independent bus operator Globe Travel to help families get around the region during the six-week school break and beyond.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is helping to fund extra services on the 96 route between Wakefield and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, doubling its frequency from hourly to half-hourly every weekday and on Saturdays.

The changes, part of a number of service enhancements for the Wakefield district, will take effect from Sunday, July 20, coinciding with the start of the sculpture park’s programme of summer events.

The service will be enhanced to operate half-hourly on weekdays and Saturdays. Alternate journeys will operate as the 96A and 97A via Hollin Lane and Calder Grove.

Other service enhancements will also take place around the Wakefield district, including new evening services on the 118 Wakefield-White Rose Centre and 177 Pontefract-Featherstone routes, as well as new Sunday services on the 116 Wakefield-Ossett route.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Yorkshire Sculpture Park is one of the jewels in the crown of our region’s cultural offerings, and these enhancements will make it easier for families to visit during the summer holidays and beyond.

"We have big ambitions for our integrated Weaver Network and a key part of these plans is ensuring that bus services get people to where they want to go, when they want to go.

“It is so encouraging to form these relationships and work with independent operators based close to the passengers they serve as we create a better-connected region that works for all.”

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “This is great news, connecting even more people to one of our district's top attractions.

“Many families will be relying on public transport to get out and about during the school summer holidays. And this creates a great day out on your doorstep.

“We'll continue to do all we can to work with the Combined Authority to provide better and more reliable services for local passengers. And with more public control over our bus network, and the launch of the integrated Weaver Network in the near future, I look forward to seeing more positive changes.”

Alex Hodby, Interim Head of Programmes at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, said: "We’re delighted that an extra bus route will be in place to welcome everyone from across the district this summer.

“YSP is the perfect day out for friends and families, with adult tickets under £10 and everyone aged 18 and under go free. The new service offers a stress-free, environmentally friendly way to travel – making YSP an even more affordable and accessible day out.

“With so much to see and do – from indoor exhibitions to sculpture-building workshops and creative family events – it’ll be easier than ever to return again and again."

West Yorkshire’s Bus Service Improvement Plan has seen the introduction of the discounted Mayor’s Fares, increased frequencies on key routes, investment in bus stations and shelters, and new bus services launching across West Yorkshire.