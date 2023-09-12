Business savvy Wakefield mum opens wax melts shop on Normanton high street after lockdown side-hustle takes off
Kelly Danforth, 45 and from Normanton, took to the kitchen to create wax melts – a piece of wax that is placed in a burner above a tealight candle to release a beautiful scent – during the second lockdown in early 2021.
With a boom of customers, the former admin worker quit her day job last year to pursue her home scent business – Melts of Mine - full-time and she opened her first shop and commercial workspace on the high street in Normanton earlier this month,.
There, she now creates and sells a whole host of products including soya melts, traditional candles, reed diffusers, carpet powder, and room sprays.
Kelly said: “I went from creating them on my kitchen counter to a full room in my home but I’ve outgrown even that which is why I’ve opened the shop – somewhere I can make and sell the stock.
"We had an amazing first week in our little shop. After the success of last Saturday, I honestly did not expect the shop to be so busy this week, but it steadily got busier day-on-day and I am loving meeting my customers.
"I have had so much good feedback on the shop itself and my products.”
The busy mum-of-three said the market for wax and other scented products for the home is “oversaturated” and that she “never expected it to thrive like it has” but as life got back to normal, a lot of wax melt sellers in her area returned to their day jobs and she found that she had a growing customer base.
Kelly added: “I started quite late in lockdown. A lot of people were at home creating wax melts and things like that but it was really when I left my part-time job around a year ago, where it boomed.
"When my youngest daughter went to school full-time I had to return to my part-time admin job but I hated being stuck behind a desk.
"It is finally my time a have a job that I enjoy and love.”
Melts of Mine is found at Dance House, 63 Princess Street, Normanton, WF6 1AB. For more information or opening times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/meltsofmine