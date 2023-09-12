News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Business savvy Wakefield mum opens wax melts shop on Normanton high street after lockdown side-hustle takes off

A business savvy mum from Wakefield has opened her first candle wax shop after her side-hustle during the pandemic took off.
By Shawna Healey
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kelly Danforth, 45 and from Normanton, took to the kitchen to create wax melts – a piece of wax that is placed in a burner above a tealight candle to release a beautiful scent – during the second lockdown in early 2021.

With a boom of customers, the former admin worker quit her day job last year to pursue her home scent business – Melts of Mine - full-time and she opened her first shop and commercial workspace on the high street in Normanton earlier this month,.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There, she now creates and sells a whole host of products including soya melts, traditional candles, reed diffusers, carpet powder, and room sprays.

Kelly Dansforth has opened her first shop, Melts of Mine, in Normanton after working from home on her business for two years.Kelly Dansforth has opened her first shop, Melts of Mine, in Normanton after working from home on her business for two years.
Kelly Dansforth has opened her first shop, Melts of Mine, in Normanton after working from home on her business for two years.
Most Popular

Kelly said: “I went from creating them on my kitchen counter to a full room in my home but I’ve outgrown even that which is why I’ve opened the shop – somewhere I can make and sell the stock.

"We had an amazing first week in our little shop. After the success of last Saturday, I honestly did not expect the shop to be so busy this week, but it steadily got busier day-on-day and I am loving meeting my customers.

"I have had so much good feedback on the shop itself and my products.”

Read More
Serial Wakefield shoplifter banned from Castleford town centre for two years aft...
Kelly created her business from her kitchen two years ago.Kelly created her business from her kitchen two years ago.
Kelly created her business from her kitchen two years ago.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The busy mum-of-three said the market for wax and other scented products for the home is “oversaturated” and that she “never expected it to thrive like it has” but as life got back to normal, a lot of wax melt sellers in her area returned to their day jobs and she found that she had a growing customer base.

Kelly added: “I started quite late in lockdown. A lot of people were at home creating wax melts and things like that but it was really when I left my part-time job around a year ago, where it boomed.

"When my youngest daughter went to school full-time I had to return to my part-time admin job but I hated being stuck behind a desk.

"It is finally my time a have a job that I enjoy and love.”

Melts of Mine is found at Dance House, 63 Princess Street, Normanton, WF6 1AB. For more information or opening times, visit: https://www.facebook.com/meltsofmine

Related topics:NormantonWakefield