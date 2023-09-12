News you can trust since 1852
Serial Wakefield shoplifter banned from Castleford town centre for two years after criminal behaviour order issued

A serial shoplifter from Wakefield has been banned from entering Castleford city centre for two years or risks jail time after being issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
By Shawna Healey
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Reece Southern-Franks, 20, of Sunroyd Avenue, Horbury, was given the order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on August 9.

The CBO prevents him from entering Castleford town centre except when attending pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court, when he must take a direct route to and from the appointment and leave the area immediately or as soon as practicably possible after the appointment ends.

He must also not enter B&M on Albion Street, Wilko on Carlton Street, Sainsbury’s, Smawthorne Lane, or remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.

Reece Southern-Franks has been banned from Castleford city centre for two years after being issued a CBO in court.
The CBO remains in force until midnight, August 8 2025. Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “We are pleased the court has granted this CBO. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

Sergeant Matt Jaworski, who is lead area sergeant for Castleford, said: “We know a small group of people can have a huge impact on our town and city centres.

"We are committed to working with our partners to take action against those who seek to cause harm in our communities through criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“This CBO puts conditions on this individual and I would urge anyone who witnesses any potential breach of these conditions to report it. Breach of a CBO is a serious offence which can result in a prison sentence.”

CBOs were introduced in 2014 and are designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

This includes serial shoplifting, threatening violence against others in the community, or persistently being drunk and aggressive in public.