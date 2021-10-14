Buy a poppy this year and play your part in helping veterans

And the Express has launched a campaign this week to remind the public of the vital work the charity carries out and how they can play their part.

The work of the British Legion is largely funded by Poppy Appeal revenue and collectors will be back on the streets after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions.

Between them they will raise millions of pounds to support those leaving the armed forces.

Last year, despite the curtailment of fundraising, among its other work, the charity supported 2,500 families through financial difficulties.

Our campaign is supported by Wakefield Council’s armed forces champion Coun Sandra Picken who said: “We are fully behind the Express’ campaign to encourage everyone to support Remembrance Day and to commemorate and honour those who have served their country.

“For two years our veterans and other Poppy Appeal volunteers have been unable to collect on behalf of the British Legion and the charity has lost upwards of £20 million in revenue.

“So this year we are going to pull out all the stops and make sure that we help them to collect as much as they can.”

Coun Picken is very passionate about veterans and the armed forces community and works with veterans to help with support they may need for among other things, access to housing and benefits.

Coun Picken has been armed forces champion for ten years and is also a long-standing member of the British Legion.

She is involved in arrangements for Remembrance Day in Wakefield, liaising with the Royal British Legion’s Armed Forces representatives.

She added: “Their sacrifices should not be forgotten and it is important this year to mark the day, take time to reflect and thank those who fought for our country, as we owe so much to them and ensuring that their contributions are never forgotten.”

Coun Picken is also involved in coordinating the annual Armed Forces Day.

The community event marks the outstanding contribution that our armed forces make to the country with a full day of entertainment and activities.

The event, which can attract 20,000 plus visitors on the day was last held in 2019 due to Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021.