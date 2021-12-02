Buzz Bingo team to cycle 100 miles to raise money for Alzheimer Society

Buzz Bingo Castleford is pledging to support this year’s Elf Day on (Friday, December 3) to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

By dressing up and jingling all the way to Elf Day, Buzz Bingo is helping families and people living with dementia.

Team members will be cycling an epic 100 miles dressed as elves to fundraise on the day, taking turns to cycle a leg of the 100 mile goal distance on Friday which is equivalent to the distance from Castleford to Leicester!

The team will start from 10am and continue until 10pm in the evening cycling for over 11 hours. They aim to raise around £400 for the cause.

Since March 2018, a donation on every ticket sold at Buzz Bingo has been supporting Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer Scotland enabling customers to play their favourite game while also generating funds for people affected by dementia.

Last year, Buzz Bingo reached the milestone of more than £500,000 in donations to Alzheimer’s Society and the donation helped to fund community-based support for people with dementia across the whole of the UK.

Alzheimer’s Society has a wide range of support services that strive to ensure nobody faces dementia alone and are investing £10 million a year into dementia research. Your donation makes a difference to those affected;

Just £5 pays for one copy of Alzheimer’s Society’s translated Dementia Guide so that everyone can make sense of a dementia diagnosis

£10 covers the cost of a phone call with a compassionate and caring Dementia Adviser syndrome

£51 ensures their research stays relevant, impactful and life changing by supporting one of their Research Network volunteers for one month

You can help pledge your support by donating to Buzz Bingo, Castleford JustGiving page here.

They are also inviting you to visit on the day and take a selfie with the elves whilst supporting the great cause.