Calder Vets scoopers multiple accreditations for first-class care of animals in our community

Calder Vets has been formally recognised for its outstanding care at no fewer than 11 of its practices across the county.

Calder Vets has received the accreditations from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS), the regulatory body for the veterinary industry, as part of its Practice Standards Scheme (PSS).

The PSS is a voluntary initiative to accredit veterinary practices in the UK, which aims to promote and maintain the highest standards of veterinary care.

Following its latest assessment, Calder’s 24/7 Dewsbury practice has received animal hospital status, with its Denby Dale, Waterloo, Mirfield, Brighouse, Wakefield, Halton and Penistone sites recognised under the general practice standard and Lockwood, Sandal and Horbury receiving the core practice standard.

For the practices to be accredited under the PSS, they needed to demonstrate they were meeting a broad range of stringent standards, all observed during a rigorous independent assessment completed every four years.

Kylie Lang, health and safety co-ordinator for Calder Vets, said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved the RCVS accreditation for these sites.

“Our teams are passionate about high standards of client and veterinary care and the RCVS accreditation offers us the framework to be the best possible practice with the highest of standards.

“The next step for us is the RCVS accreditation awards and we are aiming big! We are hoping to achieve outstanding in all categories.”